Equity MF inflows slides 19% on month, Debt funds see inflow of Rs 1.59 lakh crore

Inflows into actively managed equity mutual funds came in at Rs 24,690.33 crore in October, recording a slide of around 19% compared to the inflow of Rs 30,421.69 crore in September, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Data showed that large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 971.97 crore, against Rs 2,319.04 crore in September, marking a steep drop of around 58%. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 3,807.11 crore, down 25% from in the preceding month. The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 3,476.04 crore, falling 20% compared to Rs 4,362.91 crore in September.
However, inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 12% rise from the previous month to Rs 1,366.16 crore. With the rebound in debt and steady inflows across hybrid categories, the mutual fund industry's total assets under management approached Rs 80 lakh crore in October 2025. The amount of redemptions during the month have also rose to Rs 38,920.8 crore during the month of October. The redemptions stood at Rs 35,982 crore during the previous month. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to see excellent investor interest in October 2025, recording net inflows of Rs 7,743 crore, following record inflows of Rs 8,363 crore in September.
Debt funds recorded an inflow of Rs 1.59 lakh crore in the month of September, against an outflow of Rs 1.01 lakh crore in September. Overnight funds recorded an inflow of Rs 24,050.5 crore against Rs 4,279.00 crore last month. Liquid funds recorded an inflow of Rs 89,375.12 crore, compared to an inflow of Rs 66,042.32 crore in September. The SIP contribution hit a fresh record of Rs 29,529 crore in October, as compared to Rs 29,361 crore in September 2025, AMFI data showed.
