Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit declines 12.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.45% to Rs 7.28 crore

Net profit of Solid Stone Company declined 12.12% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.45% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.07% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.01% to Rs 24.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

