Vidli Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 89.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 26.29% to Rs 8.55 crore

Net profit of Vidli Restaurants declined 89.13% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.29% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.12% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 29.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.556.77 26 29.3125.12 17 OPM %11.819.90 -15.157.17 - PBDT1.000.77 30 4.442.41 84 PBT0.270.69 -61 2.492.16 15 NP0.050.46 -89 1.561.47 6

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

