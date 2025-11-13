MMTC consolidated net profit rises 255.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.49% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of MMTC rose 255.48% to Rs 170.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.49% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.101.56-2004.55-1938.4652.5222.5551.5521.54170.8148.05

