Esaar (India) standalone net profit declines 3.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 88.38% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Esaar (India) declined 3.41% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.38% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.68% to Rs 6.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.463.96 -88 6.5218.46 -65 OPM %-915.2289.90 --24.2355.53 - PBDT4.073.42 19 1.035.84 -82 PBT4.023.41 18 0.835.80 -86 NP2.832.93 -3 -0.484.48 PL

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

