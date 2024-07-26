ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 51.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.77% to Rs 1022.49 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank declined 51.70% to Rs 62.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.77% to Rs 1022.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 898.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1022.49898.7239.4943.8484.92173.7484.92173.7462.77129.96

