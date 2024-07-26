ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 51.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.77% to Rs 1022.49 croreNet profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank declined 51.70% to Rs 62.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.77% to Rs 1022.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 898.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1022.49898.72 14 OPM %39.4943.84 -PBDT84.92173.74 -51 PBT84.92173.74 -51 NP62.77129.96 -52
