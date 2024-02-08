Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 199.76% in the December 2023 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 199.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Total Operating Income rise 38.94% to Rs 974.37 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank rose 199.76% to Rs 112.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 38.94% to Rs 974.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 701.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income974.37701.28 39 OPM %41.8031.38 -PBDT149.8551.03 194 PBT149.8551.03 194 NP112.1437.41 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 227.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex tumbles 628 pts; PSU bank rally for 2nd day

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 43.55% in the December 2023 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 44.79% in the December 2023 quarter

NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 109.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 19.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Relson India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Esquire Money Guarantees reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story