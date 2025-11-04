Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 1.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 2791.56 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota declined 1.87% to Rs 318.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 324.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 2791.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2277.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2791.562277.2512.8910.09489.40336.04427.25274.97318.16324.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News