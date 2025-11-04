Aplab standalone net profit rises 5.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 17.35 crore

Net profit of Aplab rose 5.23% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.3513.8617.644.332.191.662.081.531.611.53

