Alembic Pharma gains after Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 185 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.87% to Rs 960.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.40% to Rs 184.71 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 153.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations grew 15.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,910.15 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 223.72 crore, up 23.99% from Rs 180.42 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. EBITDA rose 26% YoY to Rs 325 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 17% during the period under review.

In the India Branded Business, revenue grew 5% YoY to Rs 639 crore. The Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, and Animal Healthcare segments demonstrated accelerating performance, while the Cough & Cold segment grew in line with market performance, supported by robust operational execution. The company also introduced two new products during the quarter.

In the International Business, US Generics revenue rose 21% YoY to Rs 566 crore, supported by three product launches in the US market. Ex-US International Generics grew 31% YoY to Rs 392 crore, with six ANDA approvals received during the quarter, taking cumulative ANDA approvals to 226. The API business reported a 15% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 261 crore for the quarter. Shaunak Amin MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said, Our Q2 performance reflects continued momentum in our core businesses and the disciplined execution. We have strengthened our presence across key markets while maintaining a sharp focus on profitability and operational excellence, delivering an overall growth of 16% and pre-R&D EBITDA margin of 26%. Our R&D investment, at around 10% of revenue, reflects our commitment to building a strong pipeline for future growth. We continue to focus on complex and high-value areas such as injectables, peptides, oral solids, and drug discovery. During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Utility Therapeutics that provides a segway in to branded drugs in the US.