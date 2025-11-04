Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 17.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 17.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales decline 7.59% to Rs 760.08 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 17.48% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 760.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 822.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales760.08822.52 -8 OPM %13.1014.00 -PBDT84.1394.08 -11 PBT46.8656.98 -18 NP34.7942.16 -17

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

