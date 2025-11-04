Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 17.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.59% to Rs 760.08 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 17.48% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 760.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 822.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.760.08822.5213.1014.0084.1394.0846.8656.9834.7942.16

