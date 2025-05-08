Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 17.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.27% to Rs 2444.88 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 17.94% to Rs 318.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 2444.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2300.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.49% to Rs 1264.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1076.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 10243.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9803.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2444.882300.6610243.889803.5911.7512.4111.3611.53414.58379.951596.331480.49352.61320.711352.681256.43318.42269.991264.941076.65

