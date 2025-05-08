Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 1.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.02% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance declined 1.89% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.02% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.70% to Rs 2.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 67.02% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.340.812.507.5852.9485.1978.0094.060.410.693.187.130.410.693.187.130.520.532.806.32

