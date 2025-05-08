Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 1.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 1.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.02% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance declined 1.89% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.02% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.70% to Rs 2.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 67.02% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.81 -58 2.507.58 -67 OPM %52.9485.19 -78.0094.06 - PBDT0.410.69 -41 3.187.13 -55 PBT0.410.69 -41 3.187.13 -55 NP0.520.53 -2 2.806.32 -56

