Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 5.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 5.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 78.61 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 5.38% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 78.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 73.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 284.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales78.6171.24 10 284.12257.30 10 OPM %30.7329.80 -31.4932.62 - PBDT27.4625.38 8 100.3890.69 11 PBT27.0425.12 8 98.7989.60 10 NP19.7818.77 5 73.8867.12 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 1.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HCL Technologies selected as IT services partner by Taylor Wimpey

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story