Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 5.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 78.61 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 5.38% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 78.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 73.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 284.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

78.6171.24284.12257.3030.7329.8031.4932.6227.4625.38100.3890.6927.0425.1298.7989.6019.7818.7773.8867.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News