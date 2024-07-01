Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Escorts Kubota tractor sales in June drop by 2.6%

Escorts Kubota tractor sales in June drop by 2.6%

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in June 2024 sold 9,593 tractors as against 9,850 tractors sold in June 2023, recording a decline of 2.6%.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2024 were at 9,359 tractors, registering a growth of 1% as against 9,270 tractors sold in June 2023.

The company said, "Sales in our key market saw a delayed pick-up in retail season and now the season is expected to continue into larger part of July as well. With the monsoon progressing well and continuing Government support, including an increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP), we anticipate demand to improve in coming months."

Export tractor sales in June 2024 were at 234 tractors as against 580 tractors sold in June 20

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

