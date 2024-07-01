Manorama Inds edges higher after new fractionation plant commences operations

Manorama Industries added 2.41% to Rs 648.10 after the company announced the commencement of commercial production from its new fractionation plant which has a capacity of 25,000-tonnes per annum (TPA).

With this new addition, the companys total fractionation input capacity now stands at 40,000 TPA.

The added fractionation capacity strengthens the companys global proposition in manufacturing of cocoa butter equivalent (CBE), exotic speciality fats & butters. It would enable the company to significantly enhance its top line and profitability for the coming years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ashish Saraf, President of Manorama Industries, expressed his satisfaction with the successful launch of the new facility. He stated, We are delighted to announce the start of commercial operations at our new fractionation plant, which has an annual production capacity of 25,000 tonnes.

With this capacity enhancement, our revenues may significantly all things going good may increase to approximately Rs 675 Rs 700 crore for FY25.

Manorama Industries (MIL) is a global pioneer in manufacturing speciality fats & butters and exotic products. The Company has carved a niche in manufacturing Sal CBE & Stearin, Shea CBE & Stearin, Mango CBE & Stearin and other exotic fats & butter. MIL offers customized solutions to Fortune 500 companies in chocolate, confectionery and cosmetic industry

Powered by Capital Market - Live News