ESDS Software Solution hit the lower circuit of 5% at Rs 1,757.65 after the company reported mixed Q1 FY27 performance, with revenue growth offset by a sequential decline in profitability.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 13.97% YoY but declined 56.57% QoQ to Rs 29.28 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 7.28% YoY but declined 20.20% QoQ to Rs 133.66 crore.

Profit before tax increased 5.16% YoY but declined 57.26% QoQ to Rs 36.47 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenditure increased 9.92% YoY and 17.24% QoQ to Rs 96.14 crore. Employee expenses increased 6.16% YoY but declined 13.39% QoQ to Rs 25.16 crore. Interest expense declined 28.21% YoY and 5.51% QoQ to Rs 2.57 crore. Depreciation increased 20.47% YoY and 8.20% QoQ to Rs 18.48 crore.