Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 81.50% to Rs 2.54 crore

Net loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 64.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 363.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.50% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 118.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1650.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.64% to Rs 20.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.5413.73 -82 20.2460.67 -67 OPM %-1248.0362.05 --330.9853.11 - PBDT-65.4165.56 PL -86.004.57 PL PBT-65.3261.93 PL -118.08-36.57 -223 NP-64.40363.41 PL -118.101650.21 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Transindia surges after inking pact to divest logistics park for 433 crore

NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

Adani Energy Solutions completes acquisition of Essar Transco

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 25.66% in the March 2024 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 84.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story