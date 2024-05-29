Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 81.50% to Rs 2.54 crore

Net loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 64.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 363.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.50% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 118.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1650.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.64% to Rs 20.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

2.5413.7320.2460.67-1248.0362.05-330.9853.11-65.4165.56-86.004.57-65.3261.93-118.08-36.57-64.40363.41-118.101650.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News