Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 25.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.96% to Rs 1490.50 croreNet profit of Medplus Health Services rose 25.66% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 1490.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1252.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.57% to Rs 65.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.42% to Rs 5624.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4557.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
