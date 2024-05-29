Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 25.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 25.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 18.96% to Rs 1490.50 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 25.66% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 1490.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1252.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.57% to Rs 65.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.42% to Rs 5624.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4557.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1490.501252.98 19 5624.864557.58 23 OPM %7.106.51 -6.295.83 - PBDT91.2073.05 25 297.66228.72 30 PBT31.9917.25 85 73.4447.16 56 NP33.4026.58 26 65.4749.76 32

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

