Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 84.33% in the March 2024 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 84.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 27.20% to Rs 142.97 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies declined 84.33% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.20% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.75% to Rs 56.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.22% to Rs 580.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 573.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales142.97196.40 -27 580.75573.75 1 OPM %12.7524.97 -19.4126.84 - PBDT13.1047.99 -73 96.20158.88 -39 PBT7.1942.97 -83 73.04140.22 -48 NP4.8731.07 -84 56.11103.42 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

MTAR Tech slumps after Q3 PAT drops 69% YoY

MTAR Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 66.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes soar at MTAR Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Graphite India Ltd counter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 20.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 145.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story