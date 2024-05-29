MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 84.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.20% to Rs 142.97 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies declined 84.33% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.20% to Rs 142.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.75% to Rs 56.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.22% to Rs 580.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 573.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
