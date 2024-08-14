Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 62.62 points or 0.77% at 8095.04 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.99%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.89%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.89%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.52%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.21%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.88%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.54%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.04%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 2.7%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.84%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.35%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 300.52 or 0.56% at 52959.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 57.27 points or 0.36% at 16023.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.7 points or 0.11% at 24164.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 185.45 points or 0.23% at 79141.48.

On BSE,1470 shares were trading in green, 2377 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

