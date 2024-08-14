Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Basic materials stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Commodities index decreasing 68.59 points or 0.93% at 7277.39 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd (down 8.68%), NMDC Ltd (down 5.1%),Visaka Industries Ltd (down 4.59%),BASF India Ltd (down 4.58%),Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 4.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (down 4.44%), Century Textiles & Industries Ltd (down 4.26%), Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (down 3.85%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (down 3.6%), and Bhageria Industries Ltd (down 3.56%).

On the other hand, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 12.74%), Gravita India Ltd (up 7.88%), and Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 5.87%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 300.52 or 0.56% at 52959.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 57.27 points or 0.36% at 16023.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.7 points or 0.11% at 24164.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 185.45 points or 0.23% at 79141.48.

On BSE,1470 shares were trading in green, 2377 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

