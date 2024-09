Aurobindo Pharma announced that the USFDA has issued the Establishment Inspection Report for the new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles (a 100% subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities and a step-down subsidiary of the company), situated at Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from 28 March 2024 to 05 April 2024.

