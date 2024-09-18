Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers upgraded to 'Schedule A' CPSE

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers upgraded to 'Schedule A' CPSE

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has been upgraded from 'Schedule S' to 'Schedule A' CPSE by the Government of India. This is a significant milestone for GRSE, reflecting its robust financial performance, operational efficiency, and contribution to national security.

The Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, officially notified this upgradation on its website on 17 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This upgradation of GRSE to 'Schedule A' status will enable GRSE to enhance its senior management capacity, allowing it to more effectively oversee and manage its business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks hit record highs; Sensex tops 83,300, Nifty hits 25,480

Sachin Bansal's Navi becomes sixth largest UPI player, overtakes Amazon Pay

LIVE: Delhi court summons ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav in land for job scam

Tupperware files for bankruptcy as colorful containers lose relevance

Silver Trading Strategy: 50bps cut could help Silver clear Rs 90,400 hurdle

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story