Volumes spurt at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd counter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd registered volume of 45.25 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 16.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.16% to Rs.104.95. Volumes stood at 5.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 7681 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock increased 6.70% to Rs.5,548.90. Volumes stood at 2320 shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd recorded volume of 31880 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5941 shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.2,401.75. Volumes stood at 9239 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd clocked volume of 6287 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1460 shares. The stock gained 0.51% to Rs.5,448.50. Volumes stood at 1499 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 30736 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7271 shares. The stock rose 8.56% to Rs.2,292.20. Volumes stood at 5798 shares in the last session.

