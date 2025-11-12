EUR/USD lingers around 1.1600 mark, German economic confidence weakens

Euro stayed in a range yesterday, turning lower from a one and half week high above 1.1600 as markets eyed tepid German economic data. German economic confidence weakened moderately in November, a monthly survey conducted by the think tank ZEW showed Tuesday. The economic sentiment index dipped to 38.5 in November from 39.3 in the previous month. Similarly, the current situation indicator climbed to -78.7 from -80.0 in the prior month. EUR/USD pair pulled back near 1.1600 mark and is currently trading at 1.1597, down marginally on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 102.73, up 0.04% on the day.

