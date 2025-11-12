Wall Street Mixed: Dow Soars 559 Points as Nasdaq Slips; Global Markets Show Divergent Moves

The Dow surged 1.18% led by Nike and biotech gains, while Nasdaq fell on Nvidia sell-off. Pharma and energy sectors strengthened. Asian markets were mixed, but European stocks gained broadly, reflecting cautious global sentiment amid ongoing market uThe Dow jumped 559.33 points (1.18%) to finish at 47,927.96 while the NASDAQ slumped 58.87 points (0.25%) to close at 23,468.30 and the S&P 500 rose 14.18 points (0.21%) to end at 6,846.61.
Wall Street's mixed performance reflects traders' uncertainty about the market outlook and potential tech bubble risks after recent volatility. Monday's rally, fueled by hopes for an end to the record U.S. government shutdown, helped stocks rebound from last week's losses, yet valuation concerns linger. Traders have mostly downplayed the shutdown's economic impact. The Dow's gains were driven by strong performances from Nike, Merck and Amgen.
Nvidia (NVDA) slumped 3.1% weighing on NASDAQ after Softbank sold its entire stake in the chipmaker for more than $5 billion. Pharmaceutical stocks was significantly strong with the NYSE Pharmaceutical Index surging 2.4%. Crude oil sharply increased contributing to considerable strength among energy stocks which are moving higher along with biotechnology and healthcare stocks. Semiconductor stocks came under pressure, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 2%.
Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.2%. The major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index rose 0.53%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed 1.15% and the French CAC 40 Index gained 1.25%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app