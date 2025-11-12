Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Mixed: Dow Soars 559 Points as Nasdaq Slips; Global Markets Show Divergent Moves

Wall Street Mixed: Dow Soars 559 Points as Nasdaq Slips; Global Markets Show Divergent Moves

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Dow surged 1.18% led by Nike and biotech gains, while Nasdaq fell on Nvidia sell-off. Pharma and energy sectors strengthened. Asian markets were mixed, but European stocks gained broadly, reflecting cautious global sentiment amid ongoing market u

The Dow jumped 559.33 points (1.18%) to finish at 47,927.96 while the NASDAQ slumped 58.87 points (0.25%) to close at 23,468.30 and the S&P 500 rose 14.18 points (0.21%) to end at 6,846.61.

Wall Street's mixed performance reflects traders' uncertainty about the market outlook and potential tech bubble risks after recent volatility. Monday's rally, fueled by hopes for an end to the record U.S. government shutdown, helped stocks rebound from last week's losses, yet valuation concerns linger. Traders have mostly downplayed the shutdown's economic impact. The Dow's gains were driven by strong performances from Nike, Merck and Amgen.

Nvidia (NVDA) slumped 3.1% weighing on NASDAQ after Softbank sold its entire stake in the chipmaker for more than $5 billion. Pharmaceutical stocks was significantly strong with the NYSE Pharmaceutical Index surging 2.4%. Crude oil sharply increased contributing to considerable strength among energy stocks which are moving higher along with biotechnology and healthcare stocks. Semiconductor stocks came under pressure, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 2%.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.2%. The major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index rose 0.53%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed 1.15% and the French CAC 40 Index gained 1.25%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Cement to deploy Coolbrook's RDH technology

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) list in B group

Pine Labs IPO ends with subscription of 2.46 times

Barometers trade with strong gains; consumer durables shares rally

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story