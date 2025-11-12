DXY sustains hold around 99.50 mark; Developments on US govt shutdown and Fed speakers to be closely watched

The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of six world currencies is holding around 99.50 on Wednesday amid sustained hopes of a December Federal rate cut. Data last week showed the US consumer sentiment slumped to its lowest level in three and a half years in early November. Additionally, private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs per week on average in the four weeks ended October 25, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, few Fed speakers are scheduled to speak later in the global day that could throw further light on Feds course of action. Developments surrounding a potential deal to end the US government shutdown will also be closely watched. As per reports, a record US government shutdown is on a path to end as soon as Wednesday after the Senate passed a temporary funding measure backed by a group of eight centrist Democrats.
