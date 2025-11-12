Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

The Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday with a record voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest ever in the states electoral history since Independence. The polling was conducted in two phaseson November 6 and November 11across all 243 Assembly constituencies.

This marks a new milestone for Bihar, surpassing all previous voter participation levels since 1951. The first phase witnessed a turnout of over 65%, while the second phase saw an impressive 69% voter participation.

In a notable highlight, female voter turnout surpassed male participation, with 71.6% of women voters casting their votes compared to 62.8% of men, setting a new record in the states political history.