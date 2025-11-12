Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday with a record voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest ever in the states electoral history since Independence. The polling was conducted in two phaseson November 6 and November 11across all 243 Assembly constituencies.

This marks a new milestone for Bihar, surpassing all previous voter participation levels since 1951. The first phase witnessed a turnout of over 65%, while the second phase saw an impressive 69% voter participation.

In a notable highlight, female voter turnout surpassed male participation, with 71.6% of women voters casting their votes compared to 62.8% of men, setting a new record in the states political history.

Officials said the elections were conducted peacefully, with no major incidents of violence or booth capturing reported from any district. The polling process was described as smooth and well-managed, aided by strong security and administrative arrangements.

The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies will be held on November 14, when the outcome for over 2,600 candidates in the fray will be declared.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Mixed: Dow Soars 559 Points as Nasdaq Slips; Global Markets Show Divergent Moves

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Cement to deploy Coolbrook's RDH technology

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) list in B group

Pine Labs IPO ends with subscription of 2.46 times

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story