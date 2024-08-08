Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 553.38 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 26.33% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 553.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 504.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales553.38504.81 10 OPM %10.1710.00 -PBDT56.9749.06 16 PBT43.1835.65 21 NP32.1525.45 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND 0-0 ESP in bronze medal tie; Aman's SF bout at 9:45 PM

ABB India PAT up 50% in June-qtr due to improved operational performance

PFC secures 25.5 bn yen loan from JBIC to finance wind energy project

Bangladesh protests put a brake on sales of Indian two-wheeler majors

Keep the bulk of your portfolio in short to medium duration debt funds

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story