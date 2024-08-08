Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 7.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 1290.97 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products declined 7.12% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 1290.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1132.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1290.971132.133.153.0025.7427.0621.5423.1716.0517.28

