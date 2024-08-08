Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 7.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 7.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 1290.97 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products declined 7.12% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 1290.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1132.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1290.971132.13 14 OPM %3.153.00 -PBDT25.7427.06 -5 PBT21.5423.17 -7 NP16.0517.28 -7

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

