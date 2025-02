Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 597.74 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 52.59% to Rs 35.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 597.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 539.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.597.74539.439.897.9262.3943.9747.3130.6035.0522.97

