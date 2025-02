Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 32.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 375.26 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 32.71% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 375.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 361.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.375.26361.377.8110.2423.1530.1314.3321.0210.7816.02

