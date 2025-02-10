NILE consolidated net profit declines 14.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.57% to Rs 232.51 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 14.41% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 232.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.232.51251.546.746.8115.1116.7814.1316.0310.1611.87

