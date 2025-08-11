Eureka Forbes standalone net profit rises 24.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 607.74 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 24.10% to Rs 38.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 607.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 552.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.607.74552.8110.089.9067.3955.2251.6941.5638.5231.04

