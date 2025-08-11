Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Jolly Plastic Industries declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.040.0225.00-50.000.010.040.010.040.010.04

