Prakash Steelage standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 16.43 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage rose 375.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.4316.772.74-3.460.610.330.400.130.380.08

