Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 2021.49 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 5.63% to Rs 412.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 390.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 2021.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1578.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2021.491578.0287.0192.94565.32535.32552.43523.95412.13390.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News