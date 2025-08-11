Nirlon standalone net profit rises 17.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 163.00 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 17.22% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 163.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.163.00156.5178.4076.85103.9492.0090.1677.9058.4149.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News