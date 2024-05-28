Euro Asia Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13566.67% to Rs 12.30 crore

Euro Asia Exports reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13566.67% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4711.54% to Rs 12.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

12.300.0912.510.260.0877.780.323.850.010.050.040.030.010.050.040.0300.040.020.02

