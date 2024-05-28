Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flora Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Flora Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Flora Textiles reported to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.10 50 0.460.42 10 OPM %46.67-70.00 -34.780 - PBDT6.57-0.25 LP 6.12-0.62 LP PBT6.56-0.26 LP 6.08-0.66 LP NP6.56-0.26 LP 6.08-0.66 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

