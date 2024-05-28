Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cropster Agro reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cropster Agro reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 27.45 crore

Net profit of Cropster Agro reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 60.71 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.450 0 60.710 0 OPM %18.580 -18.150 - PBDT5.17-0.03 LP 11.09-0.12 LP PBT5.17-0.03 LP 11.08-0.12 LP NP5.17-0.03 LP 11.08-0.12 LP

