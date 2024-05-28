Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales decline 63.83% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net loss of Oasis Securities reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.83% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 147.11% to Rs 2.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.47 -64 2.991.21 147 OPM %-523.53102.13 -33.7820.66 - PBDT-0.090.48 PL 1.840.18 922 PBT-0.110.46 PL 1.780.11 1518 NP-0.470.39 PL 1.42-0.42 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

