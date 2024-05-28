Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 86.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 30.54 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 86.90% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 319.28% to Rs 10.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 133.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

30.5429.62133.64124.5212.778.0411.494.184.092.3115.654.853.661.9414.053.342.711.4510.442.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News