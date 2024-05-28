Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 86.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 86.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 30.54 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 86.90% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 319.28% to Rs 10.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 133.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.5429.62 3 133.64124.52 7 OPM %12.778.04 -11.494.18 - PBDT4.092.31 77 15.654.85 223 PBT3.661.94 89 14.053.34 321 NP2.711.45 87 10.442.49 319

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

