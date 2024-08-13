Euro Asia Exports standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2128.57% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Euro Asia Exports rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2128.57% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.560.071.9214.290.030.010.030.010.020.01

