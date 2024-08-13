Euro Asia Exports standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2128.57% to Rs 1.56 croreNet profit of Euro Asia Exports rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2128.57% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.560.07 2129 OPM %1.9214.29 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
