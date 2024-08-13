Sangal Papers standalone net profit declines 26.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 42.61 croreNet profit of Sangal Papers declined 26.37% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.6149.57 -14 OPM %4.464.36 -PBDT1.411.71 -18 PBT0.931.27 -27 NP0.670.91 -26
