Sangal Papers standalone net profit declines 26.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 42.61 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers declined 26.37% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.6149.57 -14 OPM %4.464.36 -PBDT1.411.71 -18 PBT0.931.27 -27 NP0.670.91 -26

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

