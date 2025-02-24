Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net shorts

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 51420 contracts in the data reported through February 18, 2025. This was a weekly reduction of 13005 net short contracts.

