Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net shorts

Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net shorts

Image
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 51420 contracts in the data reported through February 18, 2025. This was a weekly reduction of 13005 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Glenmark Pharma gains on settling U.S. antitrust lawsuits for $7 million

Magnum Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty slips below 22,550 mark; oil & gas shares decline

Pound currency speculators further reduce net short position

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story