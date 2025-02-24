EPL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2025.

EPL Ltd lost 7.61% to Rs 219.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 71307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35360 shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd crashed 6.75% to Rs 926.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43674 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd tumbled 6.57% to Rs 61.87. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd dropped 6.28% to Rs 501.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23849 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd plummeted 6.08% to Rs 889.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10342 shares in the past one month.

