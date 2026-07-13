Large currency speculators turned net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 16227 contracts in the data reported through July 07, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 17326 net positions.

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