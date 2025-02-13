Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.31% to Rs 5.49 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.31% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.497.45-3.104.430.140.240.040.130.030.09

