Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 26.31% to Rs 5.49 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.31% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.497.45 -26 OPM %-3.104.43 -PBDT0.140.24 -42 PBT0.040.13 -69 NP0.030.09 -67

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

